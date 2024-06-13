HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives $127.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $121.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other news, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total transaction of $391,063.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total value of $391,063.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.90 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,100,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,102 shares of company stock valued at $13,198,303. Corporate insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

