HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.25. 2,443,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 208.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

