HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.25. 2,443,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HDFC Bank
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.