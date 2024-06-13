Head-To-Head Comparison: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coupang and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Coupang alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 1 5 0 2.83 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 3 1 0 2.25

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.91%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Coupang has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coupang and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $24.38 billion 1.66 $1.36 billion $0.70 32.41 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $805.21 million 0.59 -$15.85 million ($0.33) -16.91

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coupang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 4.96% 13.59% 3.73% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -3.16% -5.93% -3.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Coupang shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coupang beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.