Head-To-Head Comparison: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) versus Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 7.78% 5.47% 0.43% Union Bankshares 15.19% 17.85% 0.76%

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $268.04 million 1.23 $20.86 million $1.44 14.54 Union Bankshares $67.01 million 1.59 $11.26 million $2.37 9.92

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MidWestOne Financial Group and Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Union Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company also provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements, such as brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services comprising administering estates, trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; residential construction and mortgage loans; municipal financing, including loans and excess deposits secured by FHLBB letters of credit; and home improvement loans and overdraft checking privileges against preauthorized lines of credit. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, positive pay and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application and consumer deposit account opening services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM cards and services; debit cards; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, including bill pay; and wealth management, fiduciary, and trust services. It offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized business corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.