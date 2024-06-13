Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $146.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.86), with a volume of 266606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.94).

Headlam Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,460.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Headlam Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.