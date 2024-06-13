HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman Sells 2,080 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Neeleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00.

HQY opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $87.72.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,482,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $49,443,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

