Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.97.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after buying an additional 1,506,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,919,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,967,000 after buying an additional 168,185 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,576,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,163,000 after buying an additional 1,165,256 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

