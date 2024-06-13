Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $152.97 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $152.97 million and $26,464.31 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00006256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,695.04 or 0.99962395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012283 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00091107 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.201053 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $38,659.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”



