Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.41

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 608383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Hertz Global Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

