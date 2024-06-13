Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Sells $975,500.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.