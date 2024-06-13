H&H International Investment LLC Invests $26.28 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

H&H International Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 440,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,278,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 0.2% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 215,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.93. 911,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,261,633 shares of company stock valued at $195,475,671 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

