Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.