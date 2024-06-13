Hilton H. Schlosberg Sells 42,144 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.1 %

MNST stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.72. 14,659,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,423. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 110,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 175,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

