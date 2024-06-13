Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,191 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 3.9% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hilton Worldwide worth $78,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,760. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.46. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.76 and a 1-year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

