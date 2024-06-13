Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Steven Koh Sells 3,857 Shares

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 1,108,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,513. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 145,721 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

