Hovde Group Upgrades BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to “Outperform”

Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.10.

BOK Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

BOK Financial stock opened at $89.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $96.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.17.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 233.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

