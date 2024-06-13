HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading 8.2% Higher

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 107,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 157,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

