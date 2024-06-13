Ian Mcwalter Buys 100,000 Shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) Director Ian Mcwalter acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,582.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRSO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 96,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,435. Peraso Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $4.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by $0.55. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 201.79% and a negative net margin of 135.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Peraso Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Peraso in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

