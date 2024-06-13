Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) & Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Financial Comparison

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -36.72% -24.12% Ikena Oncology N/A -42.38% -35.91%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.76) -0.94 Ikena Oncology $9.16 million 9.22 -$68.17 million ($1.58) -1.11

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Ikena Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Quince Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ikena Oncology. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quince Therapeutics and Ikena Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ikena Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ikena Oncology has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.43%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Summary

Quince Therapeutics beats Ikena Oncology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics



Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Ikena Oncology



Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway. The company also develops IK-595, a molecular glue designed to trap MEK and RAF in an inactive complex. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

