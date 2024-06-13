Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $212.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

