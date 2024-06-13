Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Sells $153,100,000.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,514,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Impinj Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $152.09 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -434.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average is $117.66.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,739,000.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.10.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

