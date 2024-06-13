Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Independent Bank stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $512.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,852 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

