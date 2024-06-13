India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.19). 208,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 519,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.18).

The firm has a market cap of £164.62 million, a P/E ratio of 427.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.18.

In related news, insider Nick Timberlake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £32,800 ($41,767.48). Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

