Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 269754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Trading Down 25.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £306,936.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

