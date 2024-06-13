Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,179,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,644,803 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.73% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,792,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,011,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,629 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 109,755 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.45. 2,977,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

