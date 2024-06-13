InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.06. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.99 per share, with a total value of $61,798.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,402,557.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $583.45 per share, with a total value of $233,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,201,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.99 per share, for a total transaction of $61,798.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,402,557.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $914,341 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

