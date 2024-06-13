InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 76,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,271. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $152.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

