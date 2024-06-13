InPlay Oil Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE IPO traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.26. 38,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,774. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$203.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.31.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of C$38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.5345622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

