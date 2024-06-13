Insider Buying: AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Buys $94,400.00 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,984,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,887,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ilwaddi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTI opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AlTi Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

