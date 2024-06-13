Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Buys 89 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 89 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £151.30 ($192.67).

FirstGroup Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FGP stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 155.30 ($1.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,654,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £982.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,760.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. FirstGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 128.50 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 189 ($2.41).

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is -40,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 191 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

