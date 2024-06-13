Insider Buying: FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Acquires 50,358 Shares of Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 50,358 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $231,646.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FutureFuel Trading Up 0.2 %

FF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $201.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.63.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FF. HC Wainwright raised their price target on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

