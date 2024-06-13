Insider Buying: Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Director Buys $157,608.00 in Stock

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.6 %

HWKN stock opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $31,504,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $27,098,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 204,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

