Insider Buying: Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CEO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATXGet Free Report) CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,959.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CATX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 6,648,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,508. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Perspective Therapeutics shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 17th.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

CATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.90.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

