Insider Buying: Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CEO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,959.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:CATX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 6,648,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,508. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Perspective Therapeutics shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.90.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

