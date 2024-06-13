Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 57,211 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 57,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,048,677.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,197 shares in the company, valued at $590,171.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Brian Hirsch sold 100 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,825.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $150,362.09.

On Thursday, March 14th, Brian Hirsch sold 102,970 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $1,789,618.60.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Brian Hirsch sold 79,174 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $1,387,128.48.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

