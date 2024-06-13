Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Sells $457,878.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.2 %

ARES stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

