Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Director Sells 8,596 Shares of Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cadre Stock Up 1.1 %

CDRE stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

CDRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,990,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 11.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 32.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 113,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter worth $262,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

