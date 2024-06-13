Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells 284 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $538.43. 73,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,570. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $575.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

