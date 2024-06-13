Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells 16,757 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $977,603.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,638.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 91,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,133. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $66.21.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $3,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 302,957 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,694,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $3,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

