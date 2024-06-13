Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells 226 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total value of C$350,288.70.

On Tuesday, May 7th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total value of C$214,732.28.

On Tuesday, March 26th, David Lloyd Johnston bought 10 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,493.85 per share, with a total value of C$14,938.50.

Shares of TSE FFH traded down C$13.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,534.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,891. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1,526.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,405.84. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$939.05 and a 12-month high of C$1,583.70. The firm has a market cap of C$33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of C$10.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFH shares. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

