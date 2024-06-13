Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells 175,178 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $5,808,902.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,069,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,117,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,453,252.14.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $3,416,347.08.

On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $2,585,027.94.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $31.81. 1,117,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.87. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $45.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GCT

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.