Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $141,590.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.18. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $142.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.