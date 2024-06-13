Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 57,550 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
JFrog Stock Performance
JFrog stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
