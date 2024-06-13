Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 57,550 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after buying an additional 523,432 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,260,000 after buying an additional 118,473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after buying an additional 102,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JFrog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after buying an additional 145,465 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

