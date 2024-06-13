Insider Selling: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells £116,721 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($135.12), for a total value of £116,721 ($148,632.37).

Alexander Hambro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.41 ($139.32), for a total value of £109,410 ($139,322.55).

Judges Scientific Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at £100 ($127.34) on Thursday. Judges Scientific plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,300 ($92.96) and a 52-week high of £122.50 ($155.99). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is £103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £664 million, a P/E ratio of 6,944.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Judges Scientific Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6,597.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

