Insider Selling: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO Sells $106,125.00 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

M Leroy Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Koppers alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00.

On Friday, May 24th, M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $107,825.00.

Koppers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KOP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.