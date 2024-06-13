Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Primerica Stock Down 0.1 %

Primerica stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.07. The stock had a trading volume of 107,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.43. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $256.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,220,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,200,000 after buying an additional 236,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Primerica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

