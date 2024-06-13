Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $342,088.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,468,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,975,042.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.63. 1,128,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,649 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,654,000 after purchasing an additional 592,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

