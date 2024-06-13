Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells $37,622.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.65. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $983,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Roku by 35.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 109.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

