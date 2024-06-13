Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $14,167.08 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $14,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dennis Cho sold 230 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $7,709.60.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dennis Cho sold 93 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $3,217.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 110,036 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 559.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

