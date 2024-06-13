Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Sells $71,390.70 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Free Report) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

