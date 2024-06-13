Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

ITR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Ventum Financial cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of ITR opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.14. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$112.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04).

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

